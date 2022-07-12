In person book discussions of Facing the Mountain by Daniel James Brown

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Join a discussion of the 2022 Lake Forest Park/Richmond Beach/Shoreline READS book, Facing the Mountain by Daniel James Brown

Discover the true stories of Japanese Americans who, imprisoned by their own government after Pearl Harbor, responded with courage in camps, combat and courtrooms.

  • Tuesday July 19, 6:30pm at the Lake Forest Park Library
  • Wednesday July 20, 6:30pm at the Richmond Beach Library
Please register. In-person event. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.

https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?q=facing%20the%20mountain



