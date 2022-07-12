Shoreline Sports Foundation 5k fun run
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Come on out on Saturday August 20, 2022 at 10am and join The Shoreline Sports Foundation (SSF) at our second 5k fun run. This is sure to be a great time as we bring together athletes of all sports for fun and friendly competition.
Carkeek Park
950 NW Carkeek Park Rd
Seattle, WA US 98177
All proceeds from this run will benefit Shoreline Sports Foundation and help us reach our goal of developing youth leaders in our community.
SSF helps to shape local youth to become more socially connected and engaged in healthy activities.
SSF leaders and athletes work together to create opportunities for their peers to have a healthy community.
Leveraging the 50 enrichment events per year as a springboard, they seek to fill what we believe has become the most critical need for youth, healthy relationships.
Registration is $25 and includes a run medal. Click Here to Register today
Can't attend? Consider donating towards our youth services: Click Here to Donate
Interested in business sponsorship of the event? Contact Karlie at karlie@shorelinesportsfoundation.org
