Shoreline Sports Foundation 5k fun run

Come on out on Saturday August 20, 2022 at 10am and join The Shoreline Sports Foundation (SSF) at our second 5k fun run. This is sure to be a great time as we bring together athletes of all sports for fun and friendly competition.





The event will be held in beautiful Carkeek Park, one of Seattle's best parks.





Carkeek Park 950 NW Carkeek Park Rd Seattle, WA US 98177





All proceeds from this run will benefit Shoreline Sports Foundation and help us reach our goal of developing youth leaders in our community.



SSF helps to shape local youth to become more socially connected and engaged in healthy activities.



