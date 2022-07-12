Family fun event Saturday at Red Sky Gallery - paint your own birdhouse

Family Fun Event this Saturday at the Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park center, upper level. Come and paint bird houses with us! Help support the local arts and the birds, at the same time!





Instructor: Karen Towey

Saturday July 16, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:30am

or 11:00 to 12:00pm

house and art supplies included.

$35

Questions: 206-755-3529





Red Sky Gallery is located on the upper level of Town Center in Lake Forest Park at the intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE.















