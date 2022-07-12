Family fun event Saturday at Red Sky Gallery - paint your own birdhouse

Tuesday, July 12, 2022


Family Fun Event this Saturday at the Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park center, upper level. Come and paint bird houses with us! Help support the local arts and the birds, at the same time! 

Instructor: Karen Towey
  • Saturday July 16, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:30am 
  • or 11:00 to 12:00pm
  • house and art supplies included.
  • $35
Questions: 206-755-3529

Red Sky Gallery is located on the upper level of Town Center in Lake Forest Park at the intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE.




Posted by DKH at 1:03 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  