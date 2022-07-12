Toddler survives fall from third-story apartment window in Everett

This story is from Everett but it can happen anywhere that young families live or visit in apartment buildings. There have been no incidents yet this year in our area. With precautions, it can stay that way.



Take precautions and talk about window safety with everyone in the household, especially during warm weather when windows tend to be open more. Children are curious and they are fast.





In this case, the child was playing in a bedroom with an older sibling when the window was opened by the sibling due to the warm weather. The toddler climbed up and leaned on the screen and fell. Screens can give a false sense of security; the weight of a child can easily push through a screen.



Most window falls are preventable.

Install window guards and stops, which prevent unintentional window falls. They allow fresh air and a cross breeze and still ensure windows can’t open wide enough for kids to fall out.

When opening a window for ventilation, use those located out of a child’s reach. Never open a window more than 4 inches.

Don’t rely on insect screens to prevent a window fall. Insect screens are designed to keep bugs out, not to keep children in the home.

Supervise children to keep child’s play away from windows, balconies, or patio doors.

Keep kids from climbing near windows. For your crawlers and climbers, move chairs, cribs and other furniture away from windows to help prevent window falls. Simple, easy to install window guards can be found online and at local hardware stores.





