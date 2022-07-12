Toddler survives fall from third-story apartment window in Everett

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

A quick Google search brought up a variety of window solutions
EVERETT, WA – Everett Fire transported a 16-month-old girl to Providence Regional Medical Center Saturday after she fell approximately 35 feet from a third-story window at an apartment complex. Thankfully, the child only suffered a minor foot injury and has since been released from the hospital.

This is the third instance of a child falling from a window this year for Everett Fire, and several more throughout Snohomish County.

This story is from Everett but it can happen anywhere that young families live or visit in apartment buildings. There have been no incidents yet this year in our area. With precautions, it can stay that way. 

Take precautions and talk about window safety with everyone in the household, especially during warm weather when windows tend to be open more. Children are curious and they are fast. 

In this case, the child was playing in a bedroom with an older sibling when the window was opened by the sibling due to the warm weather. The toddler climbed up and leaned on the screen and fell. Screens can give a false sense of security; the weight of a child can easily push through a screen.

Most window falls are preventable. 
  • Install window guards and stops, which prevent unintentional window falls. They allow fresh air and a cross breeze and still ensure windows can’t open wide enough for kids to fall out.
  • When opening a window for ventilation, use those located out of a child’s reach. Never open a window more than 4 inches.
  • Don’t rely on insect screens to prevent a window fall. Insect screens are designed to keep bugs out, not to keep children in the home.
  • Supervise children to keep child’s play away from windows, balconies, or patio doors.
  • Keep kids from climbing near windows. For your crawlers and climbers, move chairs, cribs and other furniture away from windows to help prevent window falls.
Simple, easy to install window guards can be found online and at local hardware stores. 



Posted by DKH at 12:51 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  