Sunday, July 17, 2022 is Crafts Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Get ready for a big day of shopping when a whole host of fabulous artists and crafters come to the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market this coming Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 10am to 2pm.
Crafts Day at the LFP Farmers Market is your one-day-only chance to shop a wide array of jewelry, clothes, greeting cards, leather goods, totes and bags, soaps, candles, garden art, photography, decorative items, and other original handicrafts by local creatives from across the region.
It’s your one-stop-shop for a bevy of beautiful, original work. So treat yourself to something special, dress up your home with some original artwork, or find the perfect gift for someone you love. There’s something for everyone at Crafts Day!
Naturally you can also count on the market for all your fresh and local food favorites. Fuel your healthy summer snacking with fruit from Martin Family Orchard, RP Guerrero Orchard, and Bautista. Stop by the Hayton and Sidhu Farms tents to get your fill of delicious berries. (It’s the end of strawberry season, so get there early for the best selection.)
And get your favorite row crops from folks like Alvarez, Cha New Life, Garden Treasures, and Gypsy Rows. (Yes, the yellow school bus is back!)
Need something special for your main dish? Get specialty pastas from La Pasta, chicken and eggs (plus veggies) from Well Fed Farm, or stop by Wilson Fish for the catch of the day. Then put the finishing touch on your table with fresh flowers, yummy dessert from Doll House Baked Goods, or a special bottle of wine from Lopez Island Vineyards.
If all that shopping makes you hungry, grab a snack like a sweet, frozen pop from Seattle Pops, freshly made kettle corn from Pop’s, or one of the most decadent and delicious specialty crisp rice treats you’ll ever taste, in a variety of designer flavors, from Brown and Toasted.
You can also grab lunch from Ola Mae’s BBQ, whose special this week will be a southern styled hamburger with a slice of sausage and bacon on top, along with all their regular offerings.
It will be a day of artistic discoveries and all your regular market favorites, so don’t miss it! The LFP Farmers Market, which is presented by Third Place Commons, takes place this Sunday (and every Sunday) from 10am to 2pm.
Third Place Commons is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been building real community in real space for over 20 years and now also offers online programs under the TPC At Home moniker. Third Place Commons and the LFP Farmers Market are located at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.
