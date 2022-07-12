Don't want to cook Friday night? Drive-thru pick up spaghetti dinner at the Senior Activity Center

Tuesday, July 12, 2022


Don't want to cook on Friday night?

Get a delicious dinner at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center and you don’t even have to get out of your car.

This is a drive through and pick up event.

$10 includes spaghetti, Caesar salad, garlic bread and a brownie.

We will be having social distancing procedures in place.

It will be on a first come, first serve basis and we will only be accepting Cash or Checks.

18560 1st Ave NE - entrance on NE 185th



