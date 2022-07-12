Enroll now for Summer Adult workshops and classes at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Meet super cool new people, learn new skills, try out new art forms, and work with professional artists to create spectacular works of art by taking Workshops and Classes with ShoreLake Arts!
All are welcome, whether you have an advanced art practice at home or you are a beginner who has never taken an art class before.
Find information and enroll at www.shorelakearts.org/workshops-classes.
Plein Air Acrylics in the Garden - ONLY A FEW HOURS LEFT TO ENROLL! SIGN UP NOW!
Wednesdays, July 13 - August 10, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Instructor: Valencia Carroll
Adults (16+), all levels
Mixed Media 6X6 (Outdoor Workshop)
Saturday, August 27, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Instructor: Xin Xin
Adults (16+), all levels
Register Today!
www.shorelakearts.org/workshops-classes
Questions?
Email ShoreLake Arts at artsed@shorelakearts.org
Find information and enroll at www.shorelakearts.org/workshops-classes.
Plein Air Acrylics in the Garden - ONLY A FEW HOURS LEFT TO ENROLL! SIGN UP NOW!
Wednesdays, July 13 - August 10, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Instructor: Valencia Carroll
Adults (16+), all levels
Mixed Media 6X6 (Outdoor Workshop)
Saturday, August 27, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Instructor: Xin Xin
Adults (16+), all levels
Register Today!
www.shorelakearts.org/workshops-classes
Questions?
Email ShoreLake Arts at artsed@shorelakearts.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment