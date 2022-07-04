4-Corners BrewFest August 6, 2022

4-Corners BrewFest Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 3:00 to 7:00pm









"We are a Circle of Welcome team that operates through Lutheran Community Services NW, which promotes “the ling welcome,” which requires accompanying the family for at least a year, rather than the usual 3 months or 6 months. "Our amazing, dedicated volunteers come from three churches: St. Luke Catholic Church, First Lutheran of Richmond Beach, and Richmond Beach Congressional Church. "We are currently resettling a family of 10 from Afghanistan. The family was evacuated because the father served as a security guard protecting US forces for 15 years. We welcome our families at the airport, find permanent housing for them and fill the new apartment with furniture, supplies, and culturally appropriate food. "School registration, employment, cultural orientation, tutoring support, and medical and dental appointments are priorities. "



Proceeds benefit Shoreline neighborhood associations of Hillwood, Innis Arden, Richmond Beach, and Richmond Highlands plus this year's charity— The Immigrant and Refugee Ministry : Circle of Welcome.







Early Bird: $35

Regular: $40

Day of (at the door): $50

Designated Driver: $25 Substantial food is included! There are no outside food sales at our event.



Tickets are now:





Because it is small and local, BrewFest is also a little quirky - we give out trophies for categories like "fastest blown keg," "most pulls," and the coveted "Golden Growler" (People's Choice). YOU help decide who goes home with bragging rights!





It's a fantastic afternoon of community, great beer and cider, good food, and lots of smiles. What's better than chatting up your favorite brewers, meeting new ones, and supporting nonprofits all in the same afternoon?





We hope to see you there!









Admission includes food, music, a 5-oz tasting glass and 12 tasting tokens for some of the finest craft beers around.