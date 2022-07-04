4-Corners BrewFest August 6, 2022
Monday, July 11, 2022
4-Corners BrewFest Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 3:00 to 7:00pm
Innis Arden Clubhouse, 1430 NW 188th Street
Admission includes food, music, a 5-oz tasting glass and 12 tasting tokens for some of the finest craft beers around.
Proceeds benefit Shoreline neighborhood associations of Hillwood, Innis Arden, Richmond Beach, and Richmond Highlands plus this year’s charity— The Immigrant and Refugee Ministry: Circle of Welcome.
Once again, we are offering Early Bird Pricing, which goes through 7/21.
"We are a Circle of Welcome team that operates through Lutheran Community Services NW, which promotes “the ling welcome,” which requires accompanying the family for at least a year, rather than the usual 3 months or 6 months.
"Our amazing, dedicated volunteers come from three churches: St. Luke Catholic Church, First Lutheran of Richmond Beach, and Richmond Beach Congressional Church.
"We are currently resettling a family of 10 from Afghanistan. The family was evacuated because the father served as a security guard protecting US forces for 15 years. We welcome our families at the airport, find permanent housing for them and fill the new apartment with furniture, supplies, and culturally appropriate food.
"School registration, employment, cultural orientation, tutoring support, and medical and dental appointments are priorities. "
Once again, we are offering Early Bird Pricing, which goes through 7/21.
Tickets are now:
- Early Bird: $35
- Regular: $40
- Day of (at the door): $50
- Designated Driver: $25
Tickets are available now at Beach House Greetings (cash or check only) and online through Eventbrite.
Want to volunteer? Sign Up here!
A two-hour shift earns you a free ticket! We're looking for help throughout the event.
Want to volunteer? Sign Up here!
A two-hour shift earns you a free ticket! We're looking for help throughout the event.
Questions? Shoot us an email at 4cornersshoreline@gmail.com
Because it is small and local, BrewFest is also a little quirky - we give out trophies for categories like "fastest blown keg," "most pulls," and the coveted "Golden Growler" (People's Choice). YOU help decide who goes home with bragging rights!
0 comments:
Post a Comment