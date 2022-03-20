Your Best Photos Ever – A Beginner’s Guide to Your Amazing iPhone Camera

Sunday, March 20, 2022


Your Best Photos Ever – A Beginner’s Guide to Your Amazing iPhone Camera
Wednesday, March 23, 2022 2-3pm
Presented by Bridget of Gentle Tech Help

The camera in your iPhone might be the highest quality camera you’ve ever owned! In addition to traditional stills, it takes “live” photos, videos, panorama pictures and more. And it comes with built in software to edit and tune up pictures.

This is an overview for the curious, no experience necessary. Bring your charged iPhone and have something nearby to practice shooting if you’d like to follow along.

This program will not be recorded. Notes will be emailed to registrants after the session.

Please register by 12pm on the day of the program.

You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.


