Your Best Photos Ever – A Beginner’s Guide to Your Amazing iPhone Camera

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 2-3pm

Presented by Bridget of Gentle Tech Help









The camera in your iPhone might be the highest quality camera you’ve ever owned! In addition to traditional stills, it takes “live” photos, videos, panorama pictures and more. And it comes with built in software to edit and tune up pictures.This is an overview for the curious, no experience necessary. Bring your charged iPhone and have something nearby to practice shooting if you’d like to follow along.This program will not be recorded. Notes will be emailed to registrants after the session.You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.