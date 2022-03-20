An Appetite for Film: Food in the Movies
Sunday, March 20, 2022
A film can build tension through editing, just like a simmering stew builds flavor through a slow dance between ingredients. Putting food and film together, however, opens movie lovers up to wonderful experiences and shared memories.
Join film historian John Trafton to explore the complex relationship between food and film throughout history, and how this relationship continues to impact our cultural landscape.
Part two of a four-part Arts and Movies series in partnership with Humanities Washington.
Sponsored by Humanities Washington.
Register here. You will be sent the Zoom link on the day of the program.
0 comments:
Post a Comment