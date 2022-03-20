Ducks in a Row: Virtual session on Estate Planning
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 5-6pm, virtual session
Sponsored by People's Memorial
Many people think estate planning is only for the wealthy. Regardless of what we own, we all need an estate plan to determine who will pay bills, what will be done with personal belongings and who will be the heirs.
Tiffany Gorton from KHBB Law lends us her expertise in this introduction to estate planning.
Please register (this presenter requires a Zoom account). You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.
Register here
Please register (this presenter requires a Zoom account). You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.
Register here
0 comments:
Post a Comment