Ducks in a Row: Virtual session on Estate Planning

Sunday, March 20, 2022

Ducks in a Row: Estate Planning

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 5-6pm, virtual session
Sponsored by People's Memorial

Many people think estate planning is only for the wealthy. Regardless of what we own, we all need an estate plan to determine who will pay bills, what will be done with personal belongings and who will be the heirs. 

Tiffany Gorton from KHBB Law lends us her expertise in this introduction to estate planning.

Please register (this presenter requires a Zoom account). You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.

Register here



Posted by DKH at 5:39 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  