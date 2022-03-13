What King County's mask mandate rollback means for you

Photo courtesy King County Public Health Starting Saturday, March 12, King County stopped requiring masks in many indoor public spaces. Starting Saturday, March 12, King County stopped requiring masks in many indoor public spaces.





Individuals will now be able to make their own choices as to whether they want to continue wearing masks, and businesses may decide whether they want to require employees and customers to wear masks.

Masks will still be required here





Masks are required here You can still choose to wear a mask. If you don’t feel ready to take that mask off yet, that’s perfectly understandable and reasonable. COVID-19 has been part of our lives for two years and there are important reasons why masking still makes sense for some people.



Keep taking steps to protect yourself and the community. Get a booster shot when you become eligible, vaccinate yourself and your family, wear masks where required and gather in places with good ventilation. These measures will help continue lowering the spread of coronavirus and keep us safer.



The bottom line: familiarize yourself with where masks are still required, respect the rules that businesses set, and make the decisions you feel are best for you and your family.



--Public Health Insider - King / Seattle Public Health









