Shoreline Fire public hearing to hear citizen appeals to 2022 Fire Benefit Charge

Sunday, March 13, 2022


NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below to hear citizen appeals to the 2022 Fire Benefit Charge.

DATE OF HEARING: Thursday, March 17, 2022

TIME OF HEARING: 5:00 p.m.

LOCATION:
Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines the Board of Commissioner meeting will provide the option to attend via Zoom conferencing. On-site attendance is allowed at full capacity, masks are optional, and physical distancing is encouraged.

To attend the meeting online please use the below information:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84248066884?pwd=cnRLWXB5ZVYwYTIxTDBVeWhNRXdCZz09
Meeting ID: 842 4806 6884
Passcode: 069285
Dial by your location: #253 215 8782

The agenda can be retrieved on the Shoreline Fire Department website http://www.shorelinefire.com/

Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
March 11, 2022



