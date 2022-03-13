ShoreLake Arts Call for Bands
Sunday, March 13, 2022
2022 ShoreLake Arts Battle of the Bands
Call for Bands
Applications Due: May 15, 2022
2022 ShoreLake Arts Battle of the Bands is coming back to Lake Forest Park! Bands will battle it out to win top industry and cash prizes. This unique competition provides these up and coming musicians a platform for their music and a unique pathway to build their musical skills and network with industry professionals.
Prizes:
1st Place: $1,500
One day recording at Robert Lang Studios
Runner Up: $1,000
Demo recording at the Annex Room Studio
People's Choice: $500
One day recording at Robert Lang Studios
Honorarium: Each band selected to take part in the competition will receive a $300 honorarium for their participation in the event.
Deadline to apply: May 15, 2022
$5 application fee
Application Requirements:
- Music must be original (no covers allowed)
- All genres of music accepted
- Bands must be working in Washington State
- Bands must have proper license to all copyrighted music, video, and images included in the duration of their involvement.
- Competition restricted to bands (not solo musicians)
- All entries are final and may not be withdrawn from the event once submitted
- By submitting an entry to the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands, you attest that all information provided is accurate and complete, that you have the authority to submit said entry for consideration, and that you have read, understand, and agree to all terms of entry
- You must not have won a previous ShoreLake Battle of the Bands competition.
Click here to learn more
Where:
- Pfingst Animal Acres Park
- 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
- Semi-Final Pool #1: Monday, August 1
- Semi-Final Pool #2: Tuesday, August 2
- Final: Saturday, August 6
Vaccine verification is required for all guests/vendors/staff ages 12+ in accordance with the King County public events mandate. Everyone in a party (ages 12+) must present proof of full vaccination* upon entry.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
0 comments:
Post a Comment