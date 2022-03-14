Ten Northshore firefighters complete the Columbia Tower Stair Climb
Monday, March 14, 2022
|(back row): Robert Carrasquillo, Travis Ross, Lydon Wilkinson, Jeremy Jamerson, Jeremiah Ingersoll, Brandon Kuykendall, (front row): Matt Langbehn, Jayden Petro, Chris Hoffman and Mike Morris. Photo courtesy Northshore Fire
Sunday, March 14, 2022 a team of Northshore Firefighters participated in this year’s annual Columbia Tower Climb in Seattle. The climb is 69 flights, over 1,300 steps, in full bunker gear and SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus.
Over 2,000 firefighters from across the United States and from around the world made the vertical assent in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Each participant committed to raise at least $300.
The goal was to raise $2 million. At this writing the top three fundraising teams are Boise, Everett, and Seattle and the total raised so far is $1,762,625.
The firefighter climb was started by a veteran Shoreline firefighter. See his story here.
