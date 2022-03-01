Wayne Pridemore: Birds of the Skagit





Story and photos by Wayne Pridemore











The Snow Geese will fly along British Columbia's coastline and then across central Alaska. They will head for the northeast tip of Russia's coast to several different mainland locations between the East Siberian Sea and the Chukchi Sea.







There is still time to view these marvelous birds near Mount Vernon.



Created by Norman Einstein, May 31, 2006

From Wikimedia.com

Within weeks the geese and swans of Skagit Valley will begin the long journey to their breeding grounds. Only the birds will know when the time is right to begin the migration north.