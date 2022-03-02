If a bee is fuzzy - let it be





As the weather starts to warm bumblebee queens will be emerging – don’t kill them!





Good Guys: Yellow faced bumblebee

Photo by Anna Brown





Bumblebees are hairy, hornets are not. If you see a fuzzy bee, let it be!





During February, residents of Washington might see or hear Black-tailed bumble bees, and yellow-faced bumble bees. Both bumbles visit a variety of plants and pollinate as they go.





You can report a suspected Asian giant hornet sighting online or by sending an email to hornets@agr.wa.gov or calling 1-800-443-6684.





--Diane Hettrick









WSDA received the first bumble submission for 2022 as a possible Asian giant hornet and it was a bumblebee. "Luckily the bumblebee was found dead and was not killed by the submitter."