King county alert: landslide risk

Heavy rain over the weekend with additional rain expected leads to an increased landslide risk.





Landslides can happen when the ground is saturated. Stay away from areas known for landslide risks, and pay attention to road closures due to debris from landslides in the roadway. Watch for signs of landslide activity: tilting trees on slopes; cracks in soil, streets, and driveways; sunken or broken road beds; and broken pipes or utility lines.





For more information on how to prepare for this and all hazards, go to www.kingcounty.gov/prepare





