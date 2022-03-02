Councilmembers Dunn and Dembowski introduce legislation to provide County support to Ukraine

Photo by Yehor Milohrodskyi on Unsplash King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn and Rod Dembowski on Tuesday introduced an emergency motion to provide aid and support to Ukraine and Ukrainian people in King County. King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn and Rod Dembowski on Tuesday introduced an emergency motion to provide aid and support to Ukraine and Ukrainian people in King County.

“People all over the world have been inspired by the bravery and heroism of everyday Ukrainians fighting for freedom and democracy,” Dembowski said.

“That’s why I’m so pleased to co-sponsor legislation to support our local Ukrainian community, potential refugees from the war in Ukraine, and to ensure King County is doing all that we can to support efforts to bring peace to the people of Ukraine.

"I’m especially pleased that our King County Immigrant and Refugee Commission will be consulted in the development of our response. I look forward to moving this legislation expeditiously through our Council.”





This motion requests that the County develop plans that will give support to Ukraine by divesting in goods and services that benefit the Russian Federation and its leaders; providing surplus medical supplies that the County has on hand; allowing employees of the County to support the relief efforts in Ukraine through the Employee Giving Program; and working with federal, state and local governments and non-profit partners, to provide support for Ukrainian refugees.The legislation will be referred to committee in the coming weeks.