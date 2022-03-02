Councilmembers Dunn and Dembowski introduce legislation to provide County support to Ukraine

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Photo by Yehor Milohrodskyi on Unsplash
King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn and Rod Dembowski on Tuesday introduced an emergency motion to provide aid and support to Ukraine and Ukrainian people in King County.

This motion requests that the County develop plans that will give support to Ukraine by divesting in goods and services that benefit the Russian Federation and its leaders; providing surplus medical supplies that the County has on hand; allowing employees of the County to support the relief efforts in Ukraine through the Employee Giving Program; and working with federal, state and local governments and non-profit partners, to provide support for Ukrainian refugees.

“People all over the world have been inspired by the bravery and heroism of everyday Ukrainians fighting for freedom and democracy,” Dembowski said. 
“That’s why I’m so pleased to co-sponsor legislation to support our local Ukrainian community, potential refugees from the war in Ukraine, and to ensure King County is doing all that we can to support efforts to bring peace to the people of Ukraine. 
"I’m especially pleased that our King County Immigrant and Refugee Commission will be consulted in the development of our response. I look forward to moving this legislation expeditiously through our Council.”

The legislation will be referred to committee in the coming weeks.



Posted by DKH at 3:41 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  