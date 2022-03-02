LFP Council adopts changes to Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) regulations

An apartment over a garage will now be allowed in LFP

Image courtesy City of Lake Forest Park As part of its effort to the increase housing diversity and affordability in LFP, the City Council adopted changes to the City’s Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) and Accessory Building regulations on February 24, 2022. As part of its effort to the increase housing diversity and affordability in LFP, the City Council adopted changes to the City’s Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) and Accessory Building regulations on February 24, 2022.





The Council took action after a public hearing on the matter in which a majority of speakers spoke in favor of the changes.



The adopted changes are very similar to those recommended by the City’s Planning Commission last October.





They include: