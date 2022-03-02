LFP Council adopts changes to Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) regulations

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

An apartment over a garage will now be allowed in LFP
Image courtesy City of Lake Forest Park
As part of its effort to the increase housing diversity and affordability in LFP, the City Council adopted changes to the City’s Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) and Accessory Building regulations on February 24, 2022. 

The Council took action after a public hearing on the matter in which a majority of speakers spoke in favor of the changes.

The adopted changes are very similar to those recommended by the City’s Planning Commission last October. 

They include: 
  • removal of the rear-yard restriction, 
  • raising the height restriction to 25 feet to allow building an apartment on top of a garage or other structure, and 
  • allowing both an ADU and a detached ADU on lots of one acre or more. 
  • The minimum lot size for a detached ADUs was also lowered from 15,000 square feet to 10,000. This change alone makes an additional 1600 lots eligible for a detached ADU. 
Email the Planning Department for additional information: APlanner@ci.lake-forest-park.wa.us


