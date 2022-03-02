LFP Council adopts changes to Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) regulations
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
|An apartment over a garage will now be allowed in LFP
Image courtesy City of Lake Forest Park
The Council took action after a public hearing on the matter in which a majority of speakers spoke in favor of the changes.
The adopted changes are very similar to those recommended by the City’s Planning Commission last October.
They include:
- removal of the rear-yard restriction,
- raising the height restriction to 25 feet to allow building an apartment on top of a garage or other structure, and
- allowing both an ADU and a detached ADU on lots of one acre or more.
- The minimum lot size for a detached ADUs was also lowered from 15,000 square feet to 10,000. This change alone makes an additional 1600 lots eligible for a detached ADU.
