Fill the Truck fundraiser for Einstein Middle School PTSA Saturday

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

 

Saturday, March 5, 2022 there will be Goodwill trucks parked at Einstein Middle School, 19343 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177 

The event begins at 9am and ends at noon or when the trucks are full. Volunteers will help unload your car.

Donate your usable goods there and Goodwill will pay the Einstein PTSA.

Acceptable items: clothing, small electronics, household items, toys, books, sporting goods. Shoes - but they need to be bagged separately.

No furniture larger than a small end table. No large appliances or monitors.


Posted by DKH at 4:05 AM
