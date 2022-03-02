Fill the Truck fundraiser for Einstein Middle School PTSA Saturday
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Saturday, March 5, 2022 there will be Goodwill trucks parked at Einstein Middle School, 19343 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
The event begins at 9am and ends at noon or when the trucks are full. Volunteers will help unload your car.
Donate your usable goods there and Goodwill will pay the Einstein PTSA.
Acceptable items: clothing, small electronics, household items, toys, books, sporting goods. Shoes - but they need to be bagged separately.
No furniture larger than a small end table. No large appliances or monitors.
0 comments:
Post a Comment