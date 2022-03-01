Seattle Waterfront construction slowed by labor union strike

Aerial view of Seattle waterfront construction February 2022



Work has slowed on job sites across King County due to a labor union strike by concrete delivery truck drivers from Teamsters Local 174.





This has impacted the availability of concrete and delayed multiple activities.





We support a fair resolution among the parties and remain hopeful that this issue will be resolved soon. Information on our construction schedules and impacts will be regularly updated on this website. We look forward to continuing our progress.











