Cascadia Art Museum and the Holocaust Center for Humanity present The Art of Maria Frank Abrams
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Cascadia Art Museum in cooperation
with the Holocaust Center for Humanity present:
A Luminous Journey
The Art of Maria Frank Abrams
March 3 - July 10, 2022
|Maria Frank Abrams
|Ghosts Among Cinnamon Trees 1953 watercolor
Collection of the Abrams Family
She possessed an extraordinary talent for composition and design and her work is filled with the atmospheric light and energy of the Northwest.
She exhibited in numerous prominent venues and designed sets and costumes for several local opera productions.
In 1966 Abrams was included in the Governor’s Invitational exhibition which traveled to Kobe, Japan.
|Samson 1965 Oil on canvas
Collection of the Abrams Family
A posthumous exhibition of the artist's works was held in 2015 at the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust.
This exhibition is drawn from the collection of the artist’s family and includes paintings in oil and watercolor, drawings and original prints.
