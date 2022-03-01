Cascadia Art Museum and the Holocaust Center for Humanity present The Art of Maria Frank Abrams

Cascadia Art Museum in cooperation

with the Holocaust Center for Humanity present:





A Luminous Journey

The Art of Maria Frank Abrams

March 3 - July 10, 2022





Maria Frank Abrams Maria Frank Abrams (1924-2013) was one of Seattle’s most accomplished artists. Born in Hungary, she survived the Holocaust and came to the United States in 1948 to attend the University of Washington School of Art. After graduation, she began a highly successful career that would include numerous group and solo exhibitions. was one of Seattle’s most accomplished artists. Born in Hungary, she survived the Holocaust and came to the United States in 1948 to attend the University of Washington School of Art. After graduation, she began a highly successful career that would include numerous group and solo exhibitions.





Ghosts Among Cinnamon Trees 1953 watercolor

Collection of the Abrams Family Abrams’ art is a triumph of affirmation over adversity. Abrams’ art is a triumph of affirmation over adversity.





She possessed an extraordinary talent for composition and design and her work is filled with the atmospheric light and energy of the Northwest.





She exhibited in numerous prominent venues and designed sets and costumes for several local opera productions.





In 1966 Abrams was included in the Governor’s Invitational exhibition which traveled to Kobe, Japan.





Samson 1965 Oil on canvas

Collection of the Abrams Family She was also honored with a solo retrospective at the Vizualart Galeria in Budapest, Hungary in 1992. She was also honored with a solo retrospective at the Vizualart Galeria in Budapest, Hungary in 1992.





A posthumous exhibition of the artist's works was held in 2015 at the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust.





This exhibition is drawn from the collection of the artist’s family and includes paintings in oil and watercolor, drawings and original prints.















