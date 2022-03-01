Two Shorecrest students nominated for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

Seniors Matthew Gardiner (left ) and Rohan Wassink (right) with Principal Gonzalez

Shorecrest is proud to announce that they have two nominees for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Shorecrest is proud to announce that they have two nominees for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.





Seniors Matthew Gardiner and Rohan Wassink have richly deserved their nominations.





From the Department of Education:



The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts.

In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students.

Matthew and Rohan are two of about 5,000 students across the United States that are nominated.





They will find out in June if they are named Presidential Scholars.







