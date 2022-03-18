Take a break at the newly remodeled Sheridan Market
Friday, March 18, 2022
Now that things are gradually starting to open up, it's time to take a much-deserved break and come out to the newly remodeled Sheridan Market on Bothell Way to listen and dance to an actual live band like back in the olden days!
DATE: Friday, March 18th
TIME: 7-9pm
VENUE: Sheridan Market, 15348 Bothell Way NE
MUSIC: Side Groove - a 7-piece Funk, R&B, Blues, and Jazz group that have come together for this special one-night only event.
No Cover!
NOTE: Parking is limited directly in front of Sheridan Market but you can find more spots 1 block south, on and around NE 153rd.
