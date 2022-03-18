Online auction for Club Hollywood Casino memorabilia

Friday, March 18, 2022

A few of the items in the Club Hollywood auction

Need some decor for your family room? Or perhaps a Steinway grand piano? Or Marilyn Monroe's dress? 

Memorabilia from the old Club Hollywood on Aurora (now the completely remodeled Aurora Borealis) is up for auction.

The items have been stored in their original glass cases in a room on the lower level of the building.

Handled by the James J. Murphy Co.

Hollywood Memorabilia
  • Start Date: 9:00 AM | Friday - March 18
  • End Date: 9:00 AM | Friday - March 25
  • Preview 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM | Thursday, March 24
LOCATION: 16716 Aurora Ave N, SHORELINE, WA 98133

PREVIEW the items here



