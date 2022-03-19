Agenda for Shoreline council meeting March 21, 2022 includes planning commission, sidewalk construction, tree code, property acquisition

The Shoreline City Council Monday March 21, 2022, 7pm Regular Meeting includes three Action Items and one Study Item.









It is important to note that the Urban Forest definition includes all trees within the city limits. “This includes public parks, city streets, private yards and shared residential spaces, community spaces (such as libraries) and commercial and government property.”

All the tree related Development Code amendments are available in the Agenda (including tree amendments recommended for denial).



Study Item 9(a) Discussion of Resolution No. 488 Approving the Relocation Plan and City Manager Property Acquisition Authority, and Ordinance No. 957 Authorizing the Use of Eminent Domain for Acquisition of Certain Real Properties to Construct the State Route 523 (N/NE 145th Street) & I-5 Interchange Project



The State Route 523 (N/NE 145th Street) and Interstate-5 (I-5) Interchange Project, “The 145th Street Interchange Project”, has an ambitious schedule to be completed prior to the Shoreline South/148th Station opening with light rail service in 2024.



Currently, the City Manager has property acquisition and relocation claims authority up to $50,000 under Shoreline Municipal Code (SMC) Section 2.60.090. Proposed Resolution No. 488 is project specific, and increases the City Manager’s signing authority to $1 million for property acquisition for the 145th Street Interchange Project. Additionally, it approves the Relocation Plan that authorizes the City Manager to approve documented relocation claims up to the limits prescribed by federal or state law regardless of amount.



Join the meeting or comment here



The Planning Commission is a seven-member board which is appointed by the Shoreline City Council. Its purpose is to provide guidance and direction for Shoreline’s future growth through continued review and improvement to the City’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan, zoning code, shoreline management, environmental protection and related land use documents.The subcommittee of Deputy Mayor Robertson and Councilmembers Roberts and Mork met on February 19th and March 1st to conduct interviews, and after deliberations, unanimously recommended that the full Council appointto the Planning Commission for four-year terms that will run from April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2026.This project involves the construction of a new sidewalk along both sides of 5th Avenue NE from NE 175th Street to near NE 182nd Court where it will connect to sidewalks currently being constructed by Sound Transit creating a continuous sidewalk on 5th Avenue NE from 175th Street to 185th Street and the Shoreline North/185th Station. Funding will come the voter approved increase in the Sales and Use Tax in 2018 to construct new sidewalks.Given the complexity of the proposed Batch Development Code Amendments, length of Council discussion and level of public comment on the amendments, staff has split the adoption of the proposed amendments into two actions.