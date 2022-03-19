Little Free Art Studio Grand Opening in LFP Town Center Saturday March 26

Sneak peek of the Little Free Art Studio

in Matt Tullio's workshop



ShoreLake Arts Gallery Event

Little Free Art Studio Grand Opening





Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 12pm





Join us for the BIG reveal and meet the artist, Matt Tullio, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 12pm.





Help us fill it up by bringing art supplies and books to share. Everyone who donates receives a 10% off coupon for ShoreLake Arts Gallery and Finn Peaks (our neighbor store) good for purchases on Saturday, March 26th 12-5pm. Support your local community and shop local.



What is a Little Free Art Studio?





It was inspired by the Little Free Library movement. We want to build creativity in our community by sharing art supplies and art books.





The Little Free Art Studio will be outside of ShoreLake Arts Gallery and can be accessed by anyone during open hours - Tuesday - Saturday 12pm-5pm starting on March 26th.





Feeling inspired by something you see in the studio? Take it! Have extra art supplies around that you are no longer using? Share it!





About the Artist



Matt Tullio designed and built our Little Free Art Studio.





“I enjoy working with a variety of wood types to create something useful and beautiful while often featuring characteristics of each species. Many pieces are turned on a lathe or constructed, often using repurposed wood destined for compost heaps or fireplaces.”



See our website for more information:

https://www.shorelakearts.org/little-free-art-studio



The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts and is located inside the Town Center in Lake Forest Park on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155. ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.







ShoreLake Arts Gallery is celebrating the newest addition to the shop - a Little Free Art Studio!