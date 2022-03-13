Sponsors needed for Kellogg Middle School PTSA fundraiser

An upcoming Kellogg Middle School PTSA Fundraiser and Trivia Night to be held on April 8, 2022 at the Aqua Club in Kenmore is looking for sponsors- could this be you?





We are also seeking donations of auction items. We thank you in advance for your participation!





Local families support businesses who support their community.



To donate auction items, or to provide your logo/ad,

contact fundraising@kelloggptsa.org

Sponsorship form here

Procurement form here Kellogg Middle School PTSA is a 501(c)(3) organization. Your donation may be tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Kellogg PTSA Tax ID# 91-1095932









In addition to showing support of local teachers and families, your sponsorship provides direct visibility with hundreds of Kellogg households and thousands of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park residents through community outreach, promotion, and social media.