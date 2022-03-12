Fatality accident on I-5 in Mountlake Terrace caused by a mattress in the roadway

Scene of fatality accident caused by mattress in roadway

Photo courtesy Washington State Patrol

Around 7:30am on Saturday, March 12, 2022 Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers were responding to reports of a mattress lost from a vehicle on northbound I-5 at 220th St SW in Mountlake Terrace and blocking the road.

Shortly after, a semi-truck struck the mattress, lost control and collided with another vehicle, killing the driver.All northbound lanes were shut down and traffic diverted to 220th St SW while units worked the scene. The road was reopened at 12:30pm.WSP asked anyone who saw the vehicle that lost the mattress to contact them. According to reports they received, the vehicle could possibly be a small older dark colored pickup truck with wood sided bed racks carrying misc. household items.The truck was reported to have pulled over to the right shoulder in the area of the incident around 6:35am.If you have any information about this unknown truck such as a general description of it and it’s occupants we would greatly appreciate it if you would contact the WSP at 360-654-1204.