Volunteer at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Sunday, March 13, 2022
summer weekends.
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is looking for volunteers during open hours on spring and
|Photo courtesy Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Do you enjoy talking about the Garden and greeting visitors? Have you ever considered joining
the Kruckeberg team more substantively?
If so, then we want you. We are looking for individuals (bring a friend) who can host at the Garden for a four-hour shift.
Your presence will support the Garden staff by engaging with guests, cashiering, performing small garden chores, and providing essential staff breaks.
While this is a volunteer position, it is a commitment.
To learn more about the Garden and our
offerings to the community, please visit our website at kruckeberg.org
Find a complete description of this volunteer position (with its perks!), and how to apply at https://www.kruckeberg.org/volunteer/
