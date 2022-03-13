Volunteer at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Sunday, March 13, 2022

Photo courtesy Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is looking for volunteers during open hours on spring and
summer weekends.

Do you enjoy talking about the Garden and greeting visitors? Have you ever considered joining
the Kruckeberg team more substantively? 

If so, then we want you. We are looking for individuals (bring a friend) who can host at the Garden for a four-hour shift. 

Your presence will support the Garden staff by engaging with guests, cashiering, performing small garden chores, and providing essential staff breaks.

While this is a volunteer position, it is a commitment. 

To learn more about the Garden and our
offerings to the community, please visit our website at kruckeberg.org

Find a complete description of this volunteer position (with its perks!), and how to apply at https://www.kruckeberg.org/volunteer/



Posted by DKH at 1:12 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  