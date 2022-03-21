Shoreline Schools: BIPOC Online Job Fair for Teachers and Certificated Staff
Monday, March 21, 2022
Equity and inclusion make our Shoreline school community stronger! If you're interested in joining us as a teacher or other certificated staff member, please register to attend our online job fair.
Saturday, March 26
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Register via FastTrack
(Click to view current job openings / BIPOC Job Fair Registration 2022)
The day's virtual events include:
- Welcome remarks from Superintendent Susana Reyes
- Introduction to our Equity and Family Engagement Department
- Panel discussion with Equity and Instruction leaders, students, and family representatives
- A review of our ethnic studies resolution, staff affinity groups, and student advisory groups
Following the event, attendees will receive registration information for upcoming screening interviews and our Human Resources Department application workshops.
We are proud to serve and support over 9,000 students, 48 percent of whom are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color). We encourage culturally and linguistically diverse applicants to attend.
Questions? Contact us at job.fair@shorelineschools.org
