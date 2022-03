LFP Rotary contest: What does Peace mean to you?

essay, poetry, haiku, short story, lyrics,

artwork (drawing, painting, photograph, sculpture, collage) - send photos of artwork only, no videos will be accepted



Kindergarten to 2nd grade

3rd to 5th grade

6th to 8th grade

9th to 12 grade

All adults Competition categories:





The competitions are open now with an end date of Saturday, April 9, 2022. The winner in each category receives a $50 gift card to Third Place Books.Email your submissions to: lfprotarypeacebuilders@gmail.com





The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park invites you to tell them what Peace means to you.You can express yourself in any of these forms: