LFP Rotary contest: What does Peace mean to you?
Monday, March 21, 2022
You can express yourself in any of these forms:
- essay, poetry, haiku, short story, lyrics,
- artwork (drawing, painting, photograph, sculpture, collage) - send photos of artwork only, no videos will be accepted
Competition categories:
- Kindergarten to 2nd grade
- 3rd to 5th grade
- 6th to 8th grade
- 9th to 12 grade
- All adults
The competitions are open now with an end date of Saturday, April 9, 2022. The winner in each category receives a $50 gift card to Third Place Books.
Email your submissions to: lfprotarypeacebuilders@gmail.com
