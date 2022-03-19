Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board Meeting Thursday
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board Meeting Thursday March 24, 2022 from 7pm to 9pm on Zoom.
Date: 03/24/2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location: Held Remotely on Zoom
You may join the meeting via Zoom Webinar or listen to the meeting over the telephone.
Call into listen to the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782
Webinar ID: 975 1598 4680
Agenda Highlights:
- Director's Report
- Committee Updates
- Park Bond Public Engagement Plan
- Park Level of Service to Residents
- Urban Forestry Advisory Panel
- Link to Full Meeting Packet (PDF) (available the Friday before the meeting)
- Comment on Agenda Items
- Listen to the Meeting (m4a) (available after the meeting)
Contact Us:
Lori Henrich, Administrative Assistant III
(206) 801-2602
lhenrich@shorelinewa.gov
0 comments:
Post a Comment