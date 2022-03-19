Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board Meeting Thursday

Saturday, March 19, 2022


Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board Meeting Thursday March 24, 2022 from 7pm to 9pm on Zoom.

Date: 03/24/2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location: Held Remotely on Zoom

You may join the meeting via Zoom Webinar or listen to the meeting over the telephone.

Call into listen to the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782
Webinar ID: 975 1598 4680

Agenda Highlights:
  • Director's Report
  • Committee Updates
  • Park Bond Public Engagement Plan
  • Park Level of Service to Residents
  • Urban Forestry Advisory Panel
  • Link to Full Meeting Packet (PDF) (available the Friday before the meeting)
  • Comment on Agenda Items
  • Listen to the Meeting (m4a) (available after the meeting)
Contact Us:
Lori Henrich, Administrative Assistant III
(206) 801-2602
lhenrich@shorelinewa.gov


