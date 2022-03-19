I-5, SR 104 ramps and lanes to close overnight for light rail work next week
Saturday, March 19, 2022
There will be several overnight lane and ramp closures on SR 104 and I-5 next week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension during the closures.
Please plan ahead for the following closures:
- The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th St SW and 228th St SW will close from 10pm to 5am nightly from Monday, March 21 through the morning of Thursday, March 24, 2022. The 220th St on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also be closed during that time.
- The eastbound State Route 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Tuesday, March 22 through the morning of Friday, March 25.
- Two left lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th St SW and 228th St SW will close from 8pm Thursday, March 24 to 5am Friday, March 25. This nightly closure will resume Sunday, March 27 and continue through the morning of Friday, April 1.
