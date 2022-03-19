Remove studded tires by March 31

Remove studded tires by March 31st OLYMPIA – The arrival of spring brings a reminder to drivers in Washington to remove studded tires before the end of the day Thursday, March 31, 2022. OLYMPIA – The arrival of spring brings a reminder to drivers in Washington to remove studded tires before the end of the day Thursday, March 31, 2022.





Studded tires damage pavement, so removing them promptly after winter has passed helps preserve state roadways.



State law gives WSDOT the authority to extend the deadline when circumstances call for it, most commonly when a forecast indicates widespread snow and ice. While late season storms are possible in the mountain passes, there are no forecasted statewide conditions that would call for an extension of the deadline.









For mountain travel, WSDOT recommends drivers use approved traction tires and carry chains, if necessary.





Washington and Oregon share the same studded tire removal deadline. Other states may have different studded tire removal dates, but the Washington law applies to all drivers in the state, even visitors. No personal exemptions or waivers are issued.









More information about studded tire regulations in Washington is available online.









By planning ahead, drivers can beat the rush at tire service shops and avoid a potential fine of $136, starting Friday, April 1.Studded tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31. The Washington State Department of Transportation encourages drivers to remove studded tires prior to the deadline, if possible.