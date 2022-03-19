Echo Lake work party call for volunteers
Saturday, March 19, 2022
|Friends of Echo Lake at work party
Photo courtesy FOEL
Help restore the riparian wetlands area at Echo Lake Park.
Friends of Echo Lake and volunteers from around the community are busy restoring this area on beautiful Echo Lake.
Echo Lake has very little undeveloped shoreline, and this area in the park contains important habitat for otter, birds, insects and fish, and serves to filter run off after storms.
Our native plants will include new tall conifers, to sequester carbon and provide shade.
Echo Lake drains into Lake Ballinger, with creeks flowing from there to Lake Washington and on to Puget Sound.
Echo Lake Park Riparian area has been degraded by invasive plants and frequent trespassing into the protected area, and needs our help.
On Saturday, April 2, 2022 we will have our second work party, to remove invasive plants, add mulch and new native plants.
Newbies are welcome! We will provide tools, direction, snacks and drinks, and gloves. We had 15 volunteers at our first work party, and it was a great way to get to know other folks in the neighborhood, beautify the park and get some exercise.
On Saturday, April 2, 2022 we will have our second work party, to remove invasive plants, add mulch and new native plants.
Newbies are welcome! We will provide tools, direction, snacks and drinks, and gloves. We had 15 volunteers at our first work party, and it was a great way to get to know other folks in the neighborhood, beautify the park and get some exercise.
All you need is sturdy shoes and clothing, a water bottle, sack lunch and elbow grease. Adults and minors (at least age 13 accompanied by a parent) are welcome.
If you would like to join us, please register on the link below. Click on JOIN THIS EVENT at top right.
https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/292/
Friends of Echo Lake is grateful for support from the City of Shoreline, the Green Shoreline Partnership, and The King County Conservation District. And for all our volunteers!
Question? Please email Ann Michel at agrmichel@gmail.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment