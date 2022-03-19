Echo Lake work party call for volunteers

Friends of Echo Lake at work party

Help restore the riparian wetlands area at Echo Lake Park.



Friends of Echo Lake and volunteers from around the community are busy restoring this area on beautiful Echo Lake. Help restore the riparian wetlands area at Echo Lake Park.





Echo Lake has very little undeveloped shoreline, and this area in the park contains important habitat for otter, birds, insects and fish, and serves to filter run off after storms.





Our native plants will include new tall conifers, to sequester carbon and provide shade.





Echo Lake drains into Lake Ballinger, with creeks flowing from there to Lake Washington and on to Puget Sound.





Echo Lake Park Riparian area has been degraded by invasive plants and frequent trespassing into the protected area, and needs our help.



On Saturday, April 2, 2022 we will have our second work party, to remove invasive plants, add mulch and new native plants.



Newbies are welcome! We will provide tools, direction, snacks and drinks, and gloves. We had 15 volunteers at our first work party, and it was a great way to get to know other folks in the neighborhood, beautify the park and get some exercise.





All you need is sturdy shoes and clothing, a water bottle, sack lunch and elbow grease. Adults and minors (at least age 13 accompanied by a parent) are welcome.