Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Communications Manager

WSDOT

Assistant Communications Manager

Washington State Department of Transportation has an exciting opportunity for a highly motivated communications professional who will represent the agency by leading media and public outreach campaigns for all construction projects in the Northwest Region. The Northwest Region (NWR) spans from the Canadian border to the King-Pierce county line and from the San Juan Islands over to the Cascades.





This position serves as the media relations lead and agency spokesperson on a 24/7 basis and is responsible for responding to frequent reporter inquiries at the local, regional and national level. This person will assist media outlets with diverse needs in a timely, effective, professional and creative manner. In addition, this position will manage, lead, direct, and control extensive media and community engagement campaigns to meet the needs of the agency, stakeholders and the public.















