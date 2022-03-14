Shoreline City Council - it isn't just about sitting at the dais on Monday nights
Monday, March 14, 2022
|Council chamber photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Shoreline City Councilmembers help shape policy on regional, state, and federal levels.
In addition to their duties of setting City policy, laws and regulations, establishing the City’s budget and approving contracts for services, Shoreline Councilmembers also represent Shoreline residents on many different local and national organizations.
Below is a list of the many different committees Shoreline Councilmembers have been appointed to for 2022.
COMMITTEE
MEMBER
Association of Washington CitiesT
Doris McConnell
Chris Roberts
Laura Mork
Keith Scully
Chris Roberts
Doris McConnell
Chris Roberts / Doris McConnell
Doris McConnell
North King County Coalition on Homelessness
Betsy Robertson
Chris Roberts
Chris Roberts
Eben Pobee – Co-Chair
Doris McConnell
Doris McConnell – alt.
Chris Roberts
Chris Roberts
Chris Roberts / John Ramsdell – alt.
Betsy Robertson
Keith Scully / Laura Mork k – alt.
*Mayoral Appointment
*Mayoral Appointment
#SCA Appointment
TAWC pays for committee travel
