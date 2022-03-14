Shoreline City Council - it isn't just about sitting at the dais on Monday nights

Monday, March 14, 2022

Council chamber photo courtesy City of Shoreline
It isn't just about sitting at the dais on Monday night.

Shoreline City Councilmembers help shape policy on regional, state, and federal levels.

In addition to their duties of setting City policy, laws and regulations, establishing the City’s budget and approving contracts for services, Shoreline Councilmembers also represent Shoreline residents on many different local and national organizations. 

These organizations play critical roles in establishing regional, state, and federal policies.

Below is a list of the many different committees Shoreline Councilmembers have been appointed to for 2022.

COMMITTEE 

MEMBER 

Association of Washington CitiesT 

  • Equity Workgroup 
  • Legislative Priorities Committee 

 


Doris McConnell 

Chris Roberts 


King County-Cities Climate Collaboration (K4C) 

Laura Mork 

Lake Ballinger Forum 

Keith Scully 

National League of Cities 

  • Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee 
  • Asian Pacific American Municipal Officials (APAMO) 
  • Racial, Equity and Leadership Council (REAL) 
  • Transportation and Infrastructure 

 


Chris Roberts 

 

Doris McConnell 


Chris Roberts / Doris McConnell 

Doris McConnell 


North King County Coalition on Homelessness 

Betsy Robertson 

Puget Sound Regional Council  

  • Executive Board* 
  • Operations Committee* 

 


Chris Roberts 

Chris Roberts 


SeaShore Transportation Forum* 

Eben Pobee – Co-Chair  

Doris McConnell 

Sound Cities Association  

  • Domestic Violence Initiative Regional Task Force (DVI) 
  • Equity Cabinet 
  • Public Affairs Committee 
  • Public Issues Committee* 
  • Regional Transit Committee 

 


Doris McConnell – alt. 

 

Chris Roberts 

Chris Roberts 

Chris Roberts / John Ramsdell – alt. 

Betsy Robertson 


WRIA 8* 

Keith Scully / Laura Mork k – alt.  

*Mayoral Appointment
*Mayoral Appointment
#SCA Appointment
TAWC pays for committee travel 




