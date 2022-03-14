Shorecrest DECA has 16 finalists and one semi-finalist at state competition

Monday, March 14, 2022

l-r Maria Alvarez Rincon, Shivraj Raicher, Kayla Trang.
Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan

Forty-six students from Shorecrest competed at the state DECA competition with one semi-finalist and sixteen finalists! 

The finalists qualified for the international DECA competition, which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, in April.

Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan:
  • Maria Alvarez Rincon
  • Shivraj Raicher
  • Kayla Trang
l-r Teja Raichur, Laila Rabaa, Eunice Back.
Community Awareness Project

Community Awareness Project:
  • Eunice Back
  • Laila Rabaa
  • Teja Raichur
Matthew Gardiner and Andrew Miner
Business Law and Ethics Team Role Play

Business Law and Ethics Team Role Play:
  • Andrew Miner
  • Matthew Gardiner
Rohan Wassink, Financial Services
Team Role Play

Financial Services Team Role Play:
  • Aliyan Muhammed
  • Rohan Wassink
Student-Based Enterprise Certification:
  • Marina Rogers
  • Aly Patwa
  • Brianna Blanchard
  • Alec Lewis
Senior Aspire Leadership Academy:
  • Emilie Rogliano Cavalerie
  • Angelo Osborn
Principles of Business Management and Administration:
  • Henry Riemer-Buffalo (Semi-finalist)

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.



