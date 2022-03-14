Shorecrest DECA has 16 finalists and one semi-finalist at state competition

l-r Maria Alvarez Rincon, Shivraj Raicher, Kayla Trang.

The finalists qualified for the international DECA competition, which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, in April.





Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan:

Maria Alvarez Rincon

Shivraj Raicher

Kayla Trang l-r Teja Raichur, Laila Rabaa, Eunice Back.

Community Awareness Project

Community Awareness Project:

Eunice Back

Laila Rabaa

Teja Raichur Matthew Gardiner and Andrew Miner

Business Law and Ethics Team Role Play

Business Law and Ethics Team Role Play:

Andrew Miner

Matthew Gardiner Rohan Wassink, Financial Services

Team Role Play

Financial Services Team Role Play:

Aliyan Muhammed

Rohan Wassink

Student-Based Enterprise Certification:

Marina Rogers

Aly Patwa

Brianna Blanchard

Alec Lewis Senior Aspire Leadership Academy: Emilie Rogliano Cavalerie

Angelo Osborn Principles of Business Management and Administration: Henry Riemer-Buffalo (Semi-finalist)

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.









Forty-six students from Shorecrest competed at the state DECA competition with one semi-finalist and sixteen finalists!