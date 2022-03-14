Shorecrest DECA has 16 finalists and one semi-finalist at state competition
Monday, March 14, 2022
|l-r Maria Alvarez Rincon, Shivraj Raicher, Kayla Trang.
Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan
Forty-six students from Shorecrest competed at the state DECA competition with one semi-finalist and sixteen finalists!
The finalists qualified for the international DECA competition, which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, in April.
Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan:
- Maria Alvarez Rincon
- Shivraj Raicher
- Kayla Trang
- Eunice Back
- Laila Rabaa
- Teja Raichur
- Andrew Miner
- Matthew Gardiner
- Aliyan Muhammed
- Rohan Wassink
Student-Based Enterprise Certification:
- Marina Rogers
- Aly Patwa
- Brianna Blanchard
- Alec Lewis
Senior Aspire Leadership Academy:
- Emilie Rogliano Cavalerie
- Angelo Osborn
Principles of Business Management and Administration:
- Henry Riemer-Buffalo (Semi-finalist)
DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
