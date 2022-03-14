Community service hours for high school students at Student Arts Leadership Program with ShoreLake Arts





Schedule



Student Art Leaders may serve in the mornings from 8:30am until 12:30pm or in the afternoons from 12:30pm until 4:30pm. Find details and the online application at shorelakearts.org/salp-2022





You may choose to serve on specific days, for example Tuesdays and Thursdays, or for full weeks (Monday-Friday).





See the service dates below and on the

April 25-29, 2022 (Spring Break)

June 27 - July 1, 2022

July 11-15, 2022

July 18-22, 2022

July 25-29, 2022

August 1-5, 2022

August 8-12, 2022

August 15-19, 2022 Eligibility



To serve as a Student Arts Leader, you must be…

At least 15 years old

Either currently enrolled in high school, a G.E.D. program, college, or vocational/technical school, or recently graduated from high school in 2022

Available to commit to at least 5 days (20 hours) of service

Up to Date on COVID-19 vaccinations (see COVID-19 Protocols for details)

Passionate about making art, helping kids learn, and having fun! COVID-19 Protocols



Student Arts Leaders are required to be up to date on COVID-19 vaccines for the duration of their service. Up to date means a person has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccines, including any booster dose(s) when eligible. For more information about COVID-19 vaccine definitions and eligibility, see Stay Up to Date With your Vaccines on the CDC's website. ShoreLake Arts will make reasonable accommodation for Student Arts Leaders who demonstrate proof of vaccine exemption.



Student Arts Leaders are also required to wear masks at all times when providing in-person service and maintain physical distance of at least 6 feet from others whenever possible.



How to Apply



You can find the online application at



The deadline to apply for service during April 25-29 (Spring Break) is Tuesday, April 12 at 11:59pm PDT. The deadline to apply for service during the summer (June 27 - August 19) is Tuesday, June 14 at 11:59pm PDT.







Questions? Email Jonathan Booker, Education Director for ShoreLake Arts, at artsed@shorelakearts.org

You will work with artists and elementary students in support of spring break and summer camp classroom education, teaching art activities and providing mentorship to younger students.Participants can receive between 20 and 140 community service hours, to be determined on a case-by-case basis. This is an unpaid volunteer opportunity.