Disabled Parent/Caregiver virtual listening session sponsored by Seattle Council PTA

Join Seattle Council PTA for a virtual Disabled Parent/Caregiver listening session on Saturday March 19, 2022 from 11:00am -12:15pm to share your experiences and your perspectives on family-school partnerships.

Note: this session is for Disabled Parents and Disabled Caregivers, whether or not their student qualifies for IEP/504. This is not for non-disabled parents/non-disabled caregivers of students who qualify for IEP/504.



How do you and your family want to engage with your school? What makes for strong relationships between you and your teachers?





Seattle PTA will use this feedback to make family-school partnerships more inclusive and impactful in your community.





National PTA will also use your feedback to inform a set of National Standards for family-school partnerships nationwide.



