Letter to the Editor: Our world needs the action of more Forgiveness right now

To the Editor:









Isis Charest

Shoreline









Our world is experiencing a test of vengeance or "getting even" which is a very serious emotion that intensely imprints our bodies.Vengeance is so intense it can be passed on through our DNA. I have done a great deal of past life work and know that vengeance can be reenacted for many lifetimes.The best way to heal this deep wound is through Forgiveness. It isn't just Forgiving another; it is Forgiving Self as well.I have facilitated UnMarrying Rites and Rites of Forgiveness since 1986 and have seen how difficult it can be to Forgive Self.Our world needs the action of more Forgiveness right now. We may not realize how authoritarian our own relationships are and that we then add to that collective energy.Authoritarianism is that need, that love, of having power over another. The fear of being left or abandoned can imprint this feeling, this need to "get even" which is a misunderstood message from our instinctual body.In order to actually "feel equal or even" one must Forgive Self.A Rite of Forgiveness is approximately 2 hours and can be done in person or on Zoom by Isis Charest, Creator and Facilitator of Rites of Forgiveness and UnMarrying Rites. 206-883-5568