Shorecrest Booster BINGO Bash and Auction Fundraiser April 1st

Thursday, March 3, 2022


Shorecrest Booster BINGO Bash and Auction Fundraiser

Don't let the date fool you! 

The Shorecrest Booster club fundraiser is back and in-person. 

Doors open at 6:00pm and BINGO begins at 6:30pm.

BINGO is $35 per person. 

This fun event includes food, drinks, silent and live auction, and BINGO fun!

Buy your tickets today, auctria.events/BingoAuction2022

See you there, live and in person!



