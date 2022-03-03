Shorecrest Booster BINGO Bash and Auction Fundraiser April 1st
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Don't let the date fool you!
The Shorecrest Booster club fundraiser is back and in-person.
Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Scottish Rite Center 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline.
Doors open at 6:00pm and BINGO begins at 6:30pm.
BINGO is $35 per person.
This fun event includes food, drinks, silent and live auction, and BINGO fun!
Buy your tickets today, auctria.events/BingoAuction2022
See you there, live and in person!
0 comments:
Post a Comment