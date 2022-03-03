LFP City Council to hold Public Hearing on Renewal of Interim Housing Regs – March 10
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Notice of Virtual Public Hearing
Thursday, March 10, 2022 - 7:00pm
Renewal of Interim Regulations Related to Indoor Emergency Shelters, Emergency Housing, Transitional Housing, and Permanent Supportive Housing
The City of Lake Forest Park City Council passed Ordinance Number 1227 on September 9, 2021, with an effective date of September 23, 2021, related to interim regulations for indoor emergency shelters, emergency housing, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing.
The ordinance is scheduled to expire on March 23, 2022. The City Council will consider renewing the interim regulations in Ordinance 1227 for another six months. The public hearing is intended to provide an opportunity for public testimony regarding the proposed renewal. The proposed renewal can be found in the agenda packet for the hearing.
Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.com no later than 5:00pm local time on the date of the hearing. Any person wishing to provide oral testimony at the hearing is encouraged to register via the Remote Public Comment Sign-in Form on the City’s Virtual Meetings During COVID-19 webpage (https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19) by 5:00 p.m. on the date of the meeting.
- The public hearing will be conducted during the City Council’s regular meeting on March 10, 2022.
- The meeting will begin at 7:00pm, and the public hearing will commence thereafter.
- The public hearing will be held virtually. Instructions for how to participate in the virtual public hearing may be found on the agenda for the meeting.
- Written testimony will be accepted prior to the meeting and distributed to the City Council, and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.
Persons who have not signed up on the online public hearing sign-in sheet will be called upon to raise their hand through the Zoom meeting webinar feature and will be added to the speakers’ queue by the City Clerk, to be called upon by the Meeting Chair or designee. A request to speak can also be made by phone directly to the City Clerk at 206-368-5540 prior to 5:00pm on the date of the meeting.
The agenda for this meeting will be available here on Monday, March 7, 2022.
