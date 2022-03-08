Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association virtual meeting Tuesday

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

You are invited to attend the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association monthly meeting of the Board of Directors on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 7-8:30pm via Zoom.

Ridgecrest neighbors and business owners are welcome to attend and may speak during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting with a three minute limit. 

All guests attending must identify themselves whether speaking during public comment or not.

We discuss matters that affect us in Ridgecrest, schedule community information meetings, plan events and work on grant-worthy neighborhood improvement projects and much more.

Board of Directors meetings are always held the 2nd Tuesday of each month.

Items on this month's agenda include:
  • Follow up to logo decision
  • Scholarship updates (Damaris, KK, Wendy)
  • Discussion: 2022-23 Board look-ahead
  • Fircrest Master Plan: briefing
  • *Recap of sub-committee meeting about Summer Events
  • *Planning events and activities for 2023
Zoom link to Tuesday's meeting:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84501873407



