Girl Scouts and LFP Police and cookies, oh my

Sgt. "Red" Parrish of Lake Forest Park police and Girl Scouts from Troop 41395

with cookies in front of Third Place in Lake Forest Park Town Center.

Photo courtesy LFP Police





Sgt. "Red" Parrish supporting Girl Scout Troop 41395 with their cookie sale fundraiser. Proceeds will be used to buy new PJ'S and underwear for underprivileged kids.





The Troop is selling cookies in front of Third Place at Town Center in Lake Forest Park at the intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE.











