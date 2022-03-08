Girl Scouts and LFP Police and cookies, oh my

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Sgt. "Red" Parrish of Lake Forest Park police and Girl Scouts from Troop 41395
with cookies in front of Third Place in Lake Forest Park Town Center.
Photo courtesy LFP Police

Sgt. "Red" Parrish supporting Girl Scout Troop 41395 with their cookie sale fundraiser. Proceeds will be used to buy new PJ'S and underwear for underprivileged kids.

The Troop is selling cookies in front of Third Place at Town Center in Lake Forest Park at the intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE.



Posted by DKH at 2:47 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  