Local State Farm Agent joins forces with NO MORE to raise awareness of the need to end domestic violence, sexual assault

L-R: Shinae Jeong, Chelsea Roehm, Ashley Olson, Agent Wendi Valles, and James Valles.

The NO MORE Foundation is conducting its 2nd annual NO MORE Week Virtual 5k Walk/Run fundraiser this week. State Farm agents, along with the general public, are participating in order to support the critical work of NO MORE, a nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.









The race was created as a fun, easy way to get some exercise, raise awareness and much-needed funds for violence prevention. To encourage participation, the 5K is completed any time, in any way desired between March 7th and March 13th. Participants can complete the 5K on their street, a neighborhood park, the local gym, treadmill, or favorite track.

Local State Farm agent Wendi Valles in Shoreline and her staff, along with family members, participated as a team for the cause. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men. According to UN Women, 1 in 2 women reported that they or a woman they know experienced a form of violence since the COVID-19 pandemic began. One in 4 women (23%) said that COVID-19 made things worse in terms of how safe they feel at home.







More than 1,000 State Farm Agents, Employees, Family and Friends have signed up to run

Over 9 Countries are participating (US, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Mexico, and others)

Mariska Hargitay, who stars as Olivia in NBC’s Law and Order, has joined the cause and signed up for the run.



Quick facts:

The Virtual 5k is being held during NO MORE Week -- March 6th to March 13th -- an annual event when NO MORE and its allies shine a spotlight on the importance of stopping and preventing domestic and sexual violence. The NO MORE Week Virtual 5k also commemorates International Women’s Day (March 8th).