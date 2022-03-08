Shoreline City Councilmembers to attend National League of Cities Conference in Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Washington, D.C. photo by Harold Mendoza on Unsplash.com

Shoreline City Councilmembers will hear directly from policymakers and thought leaders about the issues important to cities at the annual conference of the National League of Cities, March 14-16, 2022.

The conference highlights important topics such as homelessness and affordable Housing, Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, energy efficiency and alternatives, safety, and transportation.

On Hill Day, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with our Senators and Congresswoman and their staff, to discuss Shoreline priorities and legislative agenda.



Posted by DKH at 1:26 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  