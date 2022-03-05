Passengers in burning van were rescued by Sound Transit contractors
Saturday, March 5, 2022
|WSDOT crews removing the
burnt out van. Photo courtesy WSDOT
After rolling over the concrete barrier and landing on its side, the van was "well-involved in flames" with the driver and two passengers inside.
The crash happened near where Sound Transit constructions crews were working on the Lynnwood Link light rail project.
Seattle Fire reports that the two adult males were pulled out of the burning vehicle by construction employees prior to SFD's arrival.
We'd like to thank the construction company "Stacy and Witbeck/Kiewit/Hoffman, JV." for their quick life-saving actions! The actions of your employees likely saved their lives.
Sound Transit said: A huge thank you to members of our Lynnwood Link light rail extension contractor team - way to go @StacyWitbeck!
Stacy and Witbeck responded: We are glad everyone is safe and that we could help.
The status of the driver is still unknown.
--Diane Hettrick
