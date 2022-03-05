Passengers in burning van were rescued by Sound Transit contractors

Saturday, March 5, 2022

WSDOT crews removing the 
burnt out van. Photo courtesy WSDOT
New details on the van crash and fire previously reported.

After rolling over the concrete barrier and landing on its side, the van was "well-involved in flames" with the driver and two passengers inside.

The crash happened near where Sound Transit constructions crews were working on the Lynnwood Link light rail project.

Seattle Fire reports that the two adult males were pulled out of the burning vehicle by construction employees prior to SFD's arrival.

We'd like to thank the construction company "Stacy and Witbeck/Kiewit/Hoffman, JV." for their quick life-saving actions! The actions of your employees likely saved their lives.

Sound Transit said: A huge thank you to members of our Lynnwood Link light rail extension contractor team - way to go @StacyWitbeck!

Stacy and Witbeck responded: We are glad everyone is safe and that we could help.

The status of the driver is still unknown.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 4:15 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  